Sara Ali Khan & Drone Show to Light Up Guwahati During RR vs CSK on March 30

Guwahati is set to witness an electrifying evening as Bollywood sensation Sara Ali Khan gears up to deliver a spectacular performance at the ACA Stadium during the highly anticipated IPL clash between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on March 30. The star-studded event promises to elevate the excitement of cricket enthusiasts and entertainment lovers alike.

Advertisment

On Thursday, the social media team of IPL shared the particular update, leaving fans thrilled. "Cricket meets glamour in Guwahati! Sara Ali Khan is ready to set the stage on fire as #TATAIPL celebrates 18 iconic years! Get ready for a night of music, dance & pure adrenaline! #RRvCSK | @saraalikhan95," read a post on IPL's official Instagram handle.

Adding to the grandeur of the occasion, Guwahati will host its first-ever IPL drone show, set to illuminate the night sky with a dazzling display. This landmark visual spectacle will celebrate Rajasthan Royals' journey in the tournament and underscore their commitment to promoting women-led transformation. The drone show is expected to be a breathtaking highlight of the evening, offering fans an unforgettable experience.

Meanwhile, on March 26, Rajasthan Royals suffered an 8-wicket defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders in the sixth match of IPL 2025 at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.