Sarbananda Sonowal Celebrates 150th Anniversary of Vande Mataram in Guwahati

The 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram was celebrated by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal at the Assam Skill Development office in Garchuk, Guwahati. The event was attended by dignitaries and citizens, highlighting the significance of the song in India’s freedom struggle and its continued relevance today.

Emphasising the collective responsibility of citizens, Sonowal added, “It is our duty to fulfil the responsibilities entrusted to us, and we have never been negligent in performing them. In his remark, Sonowal emphasised the importance of Vande Mataram in uniting the nation and inspiring patriotism. And also saying, “We hold deep respect and admiration for every sportsperson of our nation. The state government will extend all necessary support from its side.”

The 150th anniversary celebration is being observed nationwide, with events organised by various state governments, educational institutions, and cultural organisations.