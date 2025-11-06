Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Pays Tribute to Flute Maestro Dipak Sarma

Union Minister and Assam Cabinet member Sarbananda Sonowal today visited the residence at Ambikagiri Nagar, Guwahatiof late flute maestro Dipak Sarma,to pay his final respects,who passed away Monday morning at around 6:15 AM in a Chennai hospital.

Upon arrival, the minister offered floral tributes before Sarma’s portrait and interacted briefly with the bereaved family members.

Speaking to reporters, Sonowal said, “The internationally renowned flautist Dipak Sarma has left us too soon. I had the privilege of meeting him personally and sharing many conversations with him. Watching him perform once brought tears to my eyes. He was truly a divine artist—endowed by God. Through his flute, he created a sense of beauty and serenity in people’s hearts.”

The final rites of Dipak Sarma, one of Assam’s most revered flautists, were performed at the Navagraha Crematorium with full state honours, marking a solemn farewell to a maestro whose melodies transcended generations.

Also Read: Assam CM Mourns Demise of Eminent Flutist Dipak Sarma