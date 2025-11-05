Sarbananda Sonowal Pays Tribute to Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal paid solemn tribute to Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika on his death anniversary today at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport.

Recalling the legendary singer, Sonowal lauded Hazarika’s immense contributions to music and culture, emphasising the enduring legacy he left behind. The tribute served as a moment of reflection on the life and works of one of Assam’s most iconic cultural figures.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Sonowal shared a heartfelt message: "আমাৰ হৃদয়ত গুঞ্জৰিত হৈ থকা অমৰ কণ্ঠ ~ 'সুধাকণ্ঠ'.. On his Punya Tithi, offered my tributes to Bharat Ratna, Dr Bhupen Hazarika. He inspired humanity with his timeless songs celebrating harmony and unity. Bhupen Da's immortal creations will forever remain a source of inspiration for us all."