Sarbananda Sonowal: "Zubeen Garg Must Get Justice" at Delhi Screening

Central Cabinet Minister Sarbananda Sonowal paid homage to Zubeen Garg by attending the screening of his final film, “Roi Roi Binale,” at Select City Walk in New Delhi on Monday.

Before the show, Sonowal offered floral tributes to a portrait of Zubeen Garg, remembering the unparalleled contribution of the artist to Assamese music and cinema.

Speaking to the media, Sonowal expressed his admiration for the film, calling Zubeen Garg’s performance “deeply touching” and emphasizing that the artist’s creations will continue to live on.

“I have watched the film and it is truly wonderful. Zubeen Garg’s performance is deeply touching. His creations will always remain immortal and alive within us,” he said.

On the matter of justice for the singer, Sonowal reaffirmed that the ongoing investigation must reach its conclusion.

“Zubeen Garg must get justice. The demand of the people of Assam is also our demand,” he stated.

“I have always felt an indescribable connection watching an artist who is truly among the people,Like every other Assamese, i also waited with eager anticipation to watch Roi Roi Binale. Despite the busyness of life, hearts longed to see Zubeen Garg on the silver screen one last time." he further said.

The legendary artist’s unparalleled performance, melodious voice, and the depth of the story left a lasting impression on every viewer’s heart. Truly, “the end is never truly the end…”

In many ways, Roi Roi Binale will stand as a landmark in Assamese cinema, a shining milestone in 90 years of film history, keeping the spirit of this great artist alive forever.

