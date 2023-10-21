Sarbananda Sonowal Seeks Goddess Durga's Blessings; Prays for People's Welfare

Former Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal visited the Jahaj Ghat Sarbajanin Durga Puja at Guwahati's Uzan Bazar on Saturday on the occasion of Saptami.
The former Assam CM who is the Union Minister for ports, shipping and waterways and AYUSH ministry, took the blessings of Maa Durga after offering flowers at the feet of the Devi.
Sarbananda Sonowal offered his prayers and wished for the welfare of the people of Assam.
Meanwhile, addressing reporters, the former Assam CM spoke on the saffron party's chances in the upcoming elections.
He said, "I sought blessings from Maa Durga for the welfare of the people of Assam and the entire country. I wish that all people are blessed to with good health and fortune"
"Whatever the party wishes will happen. I am also a member of the state BJP unit," he further said.
However, when asked if he would be contesting from Dibrugarh, Sarbananda Sonowal stopped short of a response.