Assam: Unique Durga Puja Mandap in Dhubri Conveys Message on Child Marriage

A Durga Puja committee in Subhash Nagar locality of Assam's Dhubri district has themed their pandal around the prevention of child marriages.
The theme is inspired by the Assam Government's campaign against child marriages, according to the organizers.
Various scenes related to child marriages have been depicted in their pandal. These include figurines showing a girl child being married by her parents, the police arriving to intervene and stop the wedding, and the subsequent arrest of the family.
The pandal highlights another social message that the Central Government has been working to raise awareness about the importance of educating girl children, through the slogan 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao.'
One of the organizers of the committee said, "The government is running a campaign to stop child marriages, we have tried to depict that theme in our pandal, and also the message of 'Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao'."
(with inputs from PTI)