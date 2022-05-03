Sasanka Jyoti Deka Resigns After Mrigen Sarania Appointed as GMC Mayor

BJP’s Sasanka Jyoti Deka who won in Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) elections from Ward No 38 resigned from the party after the announcement of Mayor’s name on Tuesday by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a councilors’ meeting held today.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced Mrigen Sarania’s name as Mayor of GMC after which Shasanka Deka left the councilors’ meeting.

Moreover, West Guwahati MLA Ramendra Narayan Kalita also expressed dissatisfaction over Chief Minister’s decision of appointing Mrigen Sarania as Mayor and Smita Roy as Deputy Mayor, both from BJP.

Speaking to media, Kalita said that they wanted the Deputy Mayor to be named from AGP. “We would be happy if the Deputy Mayor would have been selected from AGP. They have chosen the name from BJP as their numbers are more. As we are an ally party, the seats have been divided with mutual understanding. We will have to make the party more powerful.”

