Satsori Unveils Special Commemorative Edition Dedicated to 125 Years of Hemkosh

Hemkosh, the first Assamese dictionary compiled by Hemchandra Barua, completed 125 years today, marking a historic milestone in the journey of the Assamese language. To commemorate the occasion, the literary magazine Satsori released a special edition dedicated to the legacy of Hemkosh at the Sadin-Pratidin Group office in Chandmari, Guwahati.

The special December 2025 issue of Satsori (21st year, 5th issue) focuses entirely on the life, philosophy and linguistic contribution of Hemchandra Barua, who played a decisive role in preserving the Assamese language during a time when it faced an existential threat.

The release ceremony was attended by Assam Sahitya Sabha President Dr Basanta Kumar Goswami, noted linguist and writer Dr Malini Goswami, Asomiya Pratidin editor and Sadin-Pratidin Group Chairman Jayanta Baruah, writer and researcher Dr Arvind Rajkhowa, Manjit Rajkonwar, along with a large number of scholars, journalists and invited guests.

The programme was conducted by Satsori Executive Editor Atanu Bhattacharya. In the opening address, Satsori Editor Anuradha Sharma Pujari highlighted the historical significance of the special issue and its relevance in the present day.

The dignitaries were felicitated by Jayanta Baruah, Rishi Baruah (Director, Sadin-Pratidin Group), Smitakshi B. Goswami (Managing Director, Pratidin Time) and Nitumoni Saikia (Editor-in-Chief, Pratidin Time).

Unveiling the special edition, Dr Basanta Kumar Goswami said that Hemkosh played a critical role in protecting the very identity of the Assamese people. Hemchandra Barua was the chief architect of the re-establishment of the Assamese language. The fact that a comprehensive dictionary, including botanical names, was compiled 125 years ago is astonishing. Nearly 90 per cent of the credit for Assamese receiving classical language status goes to him,” he said.

Chairman of the Sadin-Pratidin Group, Jayanta Baruah, expressed concern over the lack of institutional recognition for Hemchandra Barua. “The man who rescued the Assamese language from the overwhelming dominance of Bengali is still remembered only by a few organisations and family members. Even today, there is no strong will from the government to honour him officially. This is unfortunate for our society. Still, we will continue working for the language without seeking recognition,” he said.

Dr Arvind Rajkhowa, the guest editor of the special issue, noted that Hemkosh, now available in nearly two hundred editions, continues to remain a source of inspiration for Assamese speakers. He spoke about how the dictionary infused new life into the language from the very moment it was compiled.

Renowned linguist Dr Malini Goswami described Hemkosh as “a shield that saved a nation”. “Whether the world recognises it or not, every Assamese household has moved forward by opening Hemkosh. By preserving and celebrating this milestone, Satsori has performed a truly noble duty,” she said.

The dignified programme, which lasted for about 45 minutes, was attended by several journalists and staff members of the Sadin-Pratidin Group. The event concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Prakash Mahanta, Associate Editor, Asomiya Pratidin.

The special Satsori issue features 12 articles dedicated to Hemkosh, written by Dr Basanta Kumar Goswami, Lakshmi Nath Tamuli, Dr Upendra Rabha Hakacham, Dr Biswajit Das, Dr Bhaskarjyoti Sharma, Dr Dipakjyoti Mahanta, Dr Jayanta Kumar Bora, Dr Smritirekha Bhuyan, Dr Jyotisman Das, Pankaj Kumar Medhi and Dr Arvind Rajkhowa.

