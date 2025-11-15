Purple Glitzy: Mother–Daughter Duo Add Handmade Magic to Nandinii 2025

At Nandinii 2025, amid the bustle of entrepreneurs and creators, one stall quietly draws people in with its warmth, colours and unmistakable personal touch. “Purple Glitzy” — run by mother–daughter duo Tilottama and Kongkona Gogoi — has become one of the event’s most heartfelt highlights.

The stall displays an entire universe of handcrafted charm: delicate clay accessories and jewellery, upcycled décor pieces, vibrant crochet flowers and bouquets, and an array of bows and scrunchies that speak of patience, craft and care. But behind each piece lies a story of resilience.

Speaking exclusively to Pratidin Time, daughter and creator Kongkona Gogoi shared how the venture began long before it became a business. “It started as a hobby in childhood,” she recalled. “I always loved making things with my hands. In January 2024, I finally decided to turn it into a business.”

Since then, she has taken her creations to some of Assam’s biggest platforms — the Rongali Festival, IIT Guwahati’s Alcheringa, and several other events where her handmade products found genuine appreciation.

A resident of Chandmari and a Master’s degree holder in Accountancy, Kongkona trained in clay art at Artist Guild, but says the craft taught her much more than technique. “This is therapy for me,” she said softly. “Back in the day, I struggled with major health issues. Creating these pieces helped me overcome so much. It gives me calm, focus, and a joy that I can’t express.”

Today, at Nandinii 2025, that quiet joy takes the shape of colourful displays, intricate detailing and a stall that feels deeply personal — almost like stepping into someone’s journey of healing and creativity.

With her mother by her side and visitors stopping by to admire the work, Purple Glitzy stands not just as a brand but as a testament to how art, when fuelled by passion and perseverance, can rebuild a life and create something beautiful enough to share with the world.