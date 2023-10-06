Sayantika's Pre-Puja Exhibition Cum Sale Aims at Promoting Small Scale Artisans and Weavers

Sayantika is all set to organise a Pre-Puja Exhibition cum sale on Saturday and Sunday at Guwahati's Sainik Bhawan, Rajgarh Road.
This two days event aims at bringing all the scale artisans and sellers together in order to give them a boost during the festival, as the customers have already moved from offline to online giving small-scale producers nightmare over the period of time, this event will give a ray of hope for all the vendors.
This event features a wide array of fashion, lifestyle, and artistic products, offering a head start on Puja shopping and a chance to discover unique, handcrafted items.
One of the organisers of the event mentioned, "We are very thankful to all our partners for supporting us during this two-day event, we are expecting people across the city to visit our stall and have a look at the array of products that we will be showcasing."