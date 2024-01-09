Guwahati News

Scandal Unfolds at Assam Book Fair as Stall Sealed for Selling Counterfeit Books

According to reports, the book fair organisers sealed a book stall named Bidya Mandir from Assam's Dibrugarh district.
A shocking incident unfolded at the concluding day of the Assam Book Fair in Guwahati after a stall was sealed on allegations of the owner selling fake books, reports said.

According to reports, the book fair organisers sealed a book stall named Bidya Mandir from Assam's Dibrugarh district. As per allegations, the owner of the stall had been selling fake books so far. Reportedly, a huge quantity of fake books were also seized from the book stall.

Reportedly, the owner of Bidya Mandir is not being able to provide the address from where he purchased the books.

Further, it is alleged that several counterfeit books including Chetan Bhagat's 'Two States'; international bestseller 'Ikigai'; Amish Tripathi's Secret of the Nagas; 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' among others were produced illegally and sold by third party sellers at the book fair.

