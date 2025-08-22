“Scapegoat Made of Nurse Who Cared for 35 Babies Alone”: NSUI, AJP Protest at GMCH

The crisis at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) has triggered a wave of protests, with opposition groups, students, and patients’ families demanding accountability from both the government and hospital authorities.

The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) on Friday demanded the immediate removal of GMCH Principal Dr. Achyut Ch. Baishya, alleging gross negligence. “There is a bisangati in GMCH, thus Dr. Achyut Baishya should be suspended by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma immediately. Only expressing sadness over the incident will not do, he should have resigned,” AJP leaders said.

They further alleged that Dr. Baishya has held influence over the health department for decades without reform. “He has been looking into the health department since the last 25 years. Even after the BJP government came in, he is still sitting in that chair, which is also a mistake. He has failed to protect the babies and then a nurse was arrested, making her the scapegoat,” the party alleged.

The AJP also attacked Health Minister Ashok Singhal, questioning his credentials. “Ashok Singhal is a businessman. He was given the health department so that he can get commission for the Chief Minister. He has no responsibility towards Assamese society. He runs the Protech group and is in the health department only to make more trade in the name of health — even a syringe or injection is treated as a commission business,” the party alleged.

The arrest of nurse Bhanupriya Mishong, who was reportedly attending to 35 newborns alone, sparked particular anger. “We want to salute the nurse Bhanupriya Mishong for her dedicated service at GMCH. She has been made the scapegoat here. She single-handedly looked after 35 babies — even parents cannot handle a single baby at home. As per the Indian Nursing Council, one nurse should be allotted to one ICU patient, but she was left with 35. Consider what is happening at GMCH; if the premier hospital is in such a state, one can only imagine the conditions at other medical colleges,” AJP members stated.

Meanwhile, newly appointed GMCH Superintendent Dr. Devajit Choudhury struck a note of reassurance while taking charge. “I thank the Chief Minister for trusting me during such a difficult time. GMCH has lost its glory, and I will work to restore it. It will take some time, but within a month, you will see a clear difference between today’s GMCH and the GMCH of the future. For now, I will not comment on doctors or nurses. I only request everyone’s cooperation. After a month, you may question me,” he told reporters.

The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) also staged a protest inside GMCH, extending solidarity to nurse Bhanupriya. “We thank Bhanupriya for her courage. She performed duty alone against 35 newborns — that is no small task. But she has been made the sacrificial lamb. We demand the investigation process be completely transparent,” NSUI leaders said.

Adding to the outrage, patients’ relatives at GMCH raised complaints of harassment under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. “Ayushman means chaos in GMCH. For every form, patients’ families are forced to stand in queues for hours, running from one counter to another. This is pure harassment,” one attendant said.

Critics challenged ministers to experience the hospital as ordinary patients. “Grand speeches are useless. Let the Chief Minister and Health Minister come here with their faces covered, like common patients, and see what is happening,” a protester remarked.

With mounting public anger, both Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Health Minister Ashok Singhal face growing pressure to address what many see as a collapse of Assam’s premier medical institution.

