Negligence at GMCH: Nurses Slam Over 35 Babies Under One Junior, CM Responds

In the aftermath of a recent newborn death in the NICU at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), nurses from the hospital, accompanied by representatives of the All Assam Nurses’ Association, visited Bhangagarh police station demanding a thorough investigation. The nurses criticised GMCH management, highlighting staff shortages and systemic issues, which they say are reflective of broader challenges across Assam’s medical colleges.

The nurses also raised concerns over the assignment of night duty to Dr. Puja Saikia, a contractual NHM employee, who reportedly lacked sufficient experience to handle the shift alone. They stressed that a senior nurse should always accompany junior staff during critical duties. They further alleged that administrative negligence at GMCH contributed to the incident and called for accountability.

The All Assam Nurses’ Association reiterated that no individual should be blamed until the investigation concludes but stressed that all responsible parties must be held accountable. The hospital continues to face criticism over nurse-to-patient ratios and management lapses, which are seen as contributing factors in the tragic incident.

Reacting to Chief Minister Dr. HimantaBiswaSarma’s claim that GMCH has sufficient doctors and staff, one nurse stated that incorrect information may have been provided to the CM. The nurse emphasized that assigning a junior nurse to care for 35 babies alone is inhumane, and a senior nurse from the department should have been present. She added that the individual who assigned such duties should be held accountable, and a proper investigation is essential.

The nurse also clarified that the accused who have been arrested by the Bhangagarh Police, BhanupriyaMishong, previously mentioned in media reports, is a junior NHM nurse on contextual posting and not the sister-in-charge, as has been mistakenly reported. She explained that departmental oversight is the responsibility of the head doctor and the official sister-in-charge, while the matron coordinates staffing lists and communicates shortages to the government. The principal superintendent supervises overall hospital operations but is not directly responsible for day-to-day assignments. Decisions regarding bed arrangements and patient care are made by the department head, with nurses following these instructions.

The Junior Doctors’ Association issued a statement expressing concern over hospital management and staff safety. A spokesperson said, “We are deeply saddened by the incident on August 18 in the NICU. We stand with the deceased’s family, but media reports against doctors are affecting morale and creating a gap between doctors and patients. An investigation committee has been formed, and we urge that it be unbiased. Those responsible should be held accountable, but conclusions should not be drawn before the investigation report is released. We remain committed to providing patient care, and we request patience until the inquiry is complete.”

Authorities, including the police and the hospital’s internal investigation committee, are continuing their inquiries. Both nurses and doctors have stressed that accountability should follow the investigation, and systemic improvements are needed to prevent future incidents.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma responded to the tragedy, acknowledging the incident while emphasizing that protests alone cannot resolve systemic issues. “The nurses’ protests have not been sufficient. There has indeed been negligence at GMCH,” he said, adding that the hospital’s investigation committee would release its report tomorrow, and further action would follow based on its findings.

Speaking about the protests, CM Sarma stated, “The sadness of a mother losing a child is immense. The nurses are mothers themselves and understand this grief better than anyone. If one nurse is at fault, it is unfair to protest against all. Sometimes mistakes can occur in a large hospital like GMCH, not out of intent but due to human error. We will take action against those responsible.”

Responding to concerns about staffing, the CM said, “I have been a minister for 12 years. There is no shortage of staff at GMCH. There are sufficient doctors, nurses, and ward staff. While some hospitals like Nalbari face shortages, GMCH is adequately staffed.” He also ruled out transferring the hospital principal, noting that he has spoken to the father of the deceased child and appropriate actions will follow.

Meanwhile, the two junior doctors, Dr. Puja Saikia and Dr. Rishikesh Thakuria, who were on duty during the incident, have been admitted to a paying cabin under psychiatric care due to health concerns. Both are receiving treatment under supervision, and their names were included in the FIR filed by the child’s parents.

Authorities, including the police and the hospital's internal investigation committee, are conducting ongoing inquiries.

