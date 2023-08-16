SCERT Scam: 6 Accused Granted Bail

Guwahati News

As many as six accused in the massive Rs 105 crore State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) scam in Assam were on Wednesday granted bail.

The bail petitions of the six accused were accepted by the Special Judge's Court today.

Those who were granted bail today were Bhaskar Jyoti Hazarika, Keshab Gogoi, Sonmoni Nath, Joy Chandra Lakhar, David Adhikari and Chareng Mor.

Meanwhile, the bail pleas of Ajay Pal Singh and Rajesh Kumar Joshi were rejected by the court.

According to information received, those who were granted bail have to deposit Rs 50,000 each and two surities.

