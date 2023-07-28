Assam: 1,433 Page Charge Sheet Submitted in SCERT Scam

The special judge's court earlier this month denied bail to all six accused in connection to the Rs 105 crore SCERT scam in Assam. The accused individuals, namely Hunmoni Nath, Bhaskar Hazarika, Manoj Das, David Adhikary, Benin Doley, and Rajesh Kumar Joshi, had sought bail but were rejected by the court.

It may be noted that following the allegations made by the prime accused in the SCERT scam, Sewali Devi Sharma, the CM Vigilance Cell had summoned several journalists and RTI workers on the charges on blackmailing Sewali Devi Sharma.

Continuing their investigation, the CM vigilance cell was interrogating a journalist, identified as Pujamoni Das, and it was found that several lakhs of rupees were deposited in her mother’s bank account, sources said.

The cell was also questioning a close acquaintance of Rabijit Gogoi, identified as Maina Saikia alias Anup Saikia. Gogoi, an RTI employee was earlier summoned at the vigilance cell office and evidences of him demanding money from Sewali was recovered from his mobile phone. The cell then seized two mobile phones and an identity card of a news agency from his possession.