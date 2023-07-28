Assam: 1,433 Page Charge Sheet Submitted in SCERT Scam

The Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell on Friday submitted the complete charge sheet in the massive State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) scam.
The complete charge sheet of a total of 1,433 pages was filed after 87 days by the CM Vigilance Cell at a special court.
As per the charge sheet as many as 21 people have been named as accused.
The accused in the case carried out a fraud amounting to Rs 105 crores.
Apart from Sewali Devi Sharma, six other government officials have been named in the charge sheet.
Along with them, another five contractors were among 10 others were named in the charge sheet.
Among the 10 others who were named, are journalists and RTI employees.
Meanwhile, the court also allowed departmental enquiry into the involvement of the six employees.
The special judge's court earlier this month denied bail to all six accused in connection to the Rs 105 crore SCERT scam in Assam. The accused individuals, namely Hunmoni Nath, Bhaskar Hazarika, Manoj Das, David Adhikary, Benin Doley, and Rajesh Kumar Joshi, had sought bail but were rejected by the court.
It may be noted that following the allegations made by the prime accused in the SCERT scam, Sewali Devi Sharma, the CM Vigilance Cell had summoned several journalists and RTI workers on the charges on blackmailing Sewali Devi Sharma.
Continuing their investigation, the CM vigilance cell was interrogating a journalist, identified as Pujamoni Das, and it was found that several lakhs of rupees were deposited in her mother’s bank account, sources said.
The cell was also questioning a close acquaintance of Rabijit Gogoi, identified as Maina Saikia alias Anup Saikia. Gogoi, an RTI employee was earlier summoned at the vigilance cell office and evidences of him demanding money from Sewali was recovered from his mobile phone. The cell then seized two mobile phones and an identity card of a news agency from his possession.