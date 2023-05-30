SCERT Scam: CM Vigilance Cell Arrests 4 Including Journalists, RTI Workers

As many as four people were arrested by the Chief Ministers’ Special Vigilance Cell on Tuesday in connection with the massive Rs 105 crore-State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) scam.
Those arrested by the CM Vigilance Cell included two journalists and two Right To Information Act (RTI) employees, whose names had popped up during the interrogation of prime suspect Sewali Devi Sharma in the case.
Those arrested today were identified as Bhaskarjyoti Hazarika and Pujamoni Das, both journalists by profession and Anup Saikia and Rabijit Gogoi, RTI employees.
According to information received, all of them were taken for a medical examination as is the due procedure and will be kept at the Pan Bazar Police Station and All Women Police Station in Pan Bazar tonight.
Later on, the quartet will be produced before the court tomorrow, sources further informed.
Speaking about the matter the superintendent of police (SP) of CM Vigilance Cell said that many others are at the risk of being caught.
The official said, "There is the possibility of many more to be trapped in the case. Funds had been deposited from the SCERT account to their personnel account. Investigations in this regard are underway. The list of names associated with the scam is sure to get elongated."
It may be noted that following the allegations made by the prime accused in the SCERT scam, Sewali Devi Sharma, the CM Vigilance Cell had summoned several journalists and RTI workers on the charges on blackmailing Sewali Devi Sharma earlier today.
Continuing their investigation, the CM vigilance cell was interrogating a journalist, identified as Pujamoni Das, and it was found that several lakhs of rupees were deposited in her mother’s bank account, sources said.
The cell was also questioning a close acquaintance of Rabijit Gogoi, identified as Maina Saikia alias Anup Saikia. Gogoi, an RTI employee was earlier summoned at the vigilance cell office and evidences of him demanding money from Sewali was recovered from his mobile phone. The cell then seized two mobile phones and an identity card of a news agency from his possession.
Earlier, Sewali Devi Sharma had alleged during interrogation that several RTI employees and journalists had blackmailed her. Sharma alleged that the RTI employees and journalists, that she named, had blackmailed and extorted more than Rs. 2 crores from her.
Sewali Devi Sharma was remanded to judicial custody on May 20 along with nine others in connection with the SCERT scam.