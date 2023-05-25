SCERT Scam: Sewali Sharma Accuses RTI Employees, Journalists of Blackmailing

The prime accused in the 105-crore State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) scam, Sewali Devi Sharma, alleged during interrogation that several Right to Information (RTI) employees and journalists had blackmailed her.
Sharma alleged that the employees and journalists, that she named, had blackmailed her and extorted more than Rs. 2 crores from her, sources informed.
Following the allegations, the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell has summoned the accused employees and journalists that Sharma has named in the questioning.
Meanwhile, one RTI worker, Rabijit Gogoi has arrived in CM’s SVC and the cell is currently interrogating the accused.
The vigilance cell has found evidences of Gogoi demanding money from Sewali Sharma from his mobile phone. Two mobile phones and an identity card of a news agency has been seized from his possession.
It may be mentioned that Sharma was remanded in judicial custody on May 20 along with nine others.
On May 8, the Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell (CM’s SVC) apprehended Sewali Devi Sharma and Ajit Paul Singh from Cross Lane Hotel in Rajasthan’s Ajmer during the wee hours. Both the accused were on the run following the unearthing of the Rs 105 crore funds embezzlement case.
Along with Sewali Devi and Ajit Paul Singh, the sleuths of the CM’s SVC had also apprehended another person named Rahul Amin and one house help from the hotel. All of them were bought to Assam on transit remand after producing them before a court in Rajasthan.
Later in the day, Sewali Devi Sharma’s younger daughter was arrested in connection to the 105-crore SCERT scam case. The arrested person was identified as Bejeta Sharma. According to an initial report, a huge amount of money was transferred to her bank account.