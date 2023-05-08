SCERT Scam: IAS Officer Shewali Devi Sharma's Daughter Sent To Central Jail

Bijeta Sharma, the daughter of IAS officer Shewali Devi Sharma on Monday, was sent to the central jail in connection to the 105-crore SCERT scam case.
Sharma has been sent to judicial custody by a Court of Justice.
The Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell had arrested Bijeta Sharma in connection with the SCERT case, which has been making headlines in Assam for quite some time now.
According to sources, Rs 4.99 crore was deposited in the account of Bijeta in the SCERT case, and on the basis of this huge money transaction, Bijeta Sharma was arrested. It is alleged that she was involved in the money laundering scheme and had played a key role in transferring the money from one account to another.
Earlier today, the Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell (CM’s SVC) had apprehended the suspended IAS officer Sewali Devi Sharma and her contractor son-in-law Ajit Pal Singh from Cross Lane hotel in Rajasthan’s Ajmer.
Both the accused were on the run following the unearthing of the Rs 105 crore funds embezzlement case.
Along with Sewali Devi and Ajit Paul Singh, the sleuths of the CM’s SVC have also apprehended another person namely Rahul Amin and one house help from the hotel. All of them will be brought to Assam on transit remand after producing them before a court in Rajasthan.