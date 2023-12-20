School Bus Driver Dies While Using Toilet, Triggers Chaos at Guwahati School

In a peculiar incident, a school bus driver died while defecating in the school toilet on Wednesday afternoon. The incident took place at Gurukul Grammar Senior Secondary School in Guwahati city.
As per reports, there was a ruckus amongst the students after the school bus driver failed to appear to transport them home after school.
A minute later, when phoning the driver, the sound of the mobile ringing was heard from the toilet, prompting the security guard to go in search of him.
While the school's security guard yelled out, the driver did not answer.
As a result, the security guard reported the incident to the Noonmati Police Station.
When police arrived at the school, they broke open the toilet door and recovered the driver's body from inside.
Noonmati Police suspected that the driver died due to a pressure stroke.
The deceased has been identified as Jimma Subba of Borbari locality in Guwahati.
It has come to the fore that the deceased driver was working as a bus driver at the Gurukul Grammar Senior Secondary School for the past one year.