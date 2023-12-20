Guest Faculty Allegedly Attempts Suicide at Tezpur Varsity, Rushed to Hospital

In a sensational turn of events, a guest faculty of the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, at Tezpur University allegedly attempted to commit suicide inside a classroom on Wednesday.
The man was discovered unconscious and convulsing on the floor at the University campus and was promptly rushed for medical assistance.
However, owing to his deteriorating health condition he was later shifted to a hospital in Tumuki in Sonitpur district.
"Around 9.30 a.m. a TU student named Hiranya Thakur drove the faculty to the hospital's medical unit. While being transported here, he was convulsing. He was discovered unconscious inside a classroom, according to the student. He most likely attempted suicide but fell off the fan. Later, the students and others broke open the door to transport him to the hospital unit. On his neck was a ligature mark. We gave him first aid and then referred him to Tumuki Hospital," stated a doctor at the TU medical unit.
It has come to the fore that the victim faculty was a resident of Biswanath Chariali.