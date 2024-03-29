School Headmaster Survives Vicious Dagger Attack in Guwahati

A horrifying incident unfolded in the city's Shantinagar area at Forest Gate as a man attempted to kill Dr. Pranjit Saud, the headmaster of Dr. Moheswar Neog Academy. The assailant, identified as Padma Das, launched a vicious attack on the headmaster with a dagger while he was en route to the school.
Eyewitnesses reported that Padma Das aggressively targeted the headmaster's vehicle, shattering the windshield before launching a brutal assault. In the chaos, an innocent bystander, a woman, also sustained injuries as she attempted to intervene.
Dr. Pranjit Saud was left wounded from the attack, prompting immediate action from authorities. An FIR has been lodged at the Noonmati police station by a teacher from the academy, highlighting the severity of the incident.
What adds to the gravity of the situation is the prior history between the victim and the accused. Padma Das had reportedly made multiple attempts on the headmaster's life in the past, leading to the filing of several cases against him at the Noonmati police station.
However, allegations have arisen against the police department regarding their handling of the matter. The teacher filing the FIR accused the Noonmati police of negligence, asserting that no action had been taken against Padma Das despite previous complaints.
The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, raising concerns about the safety of educators and citizens alike. As investigations continue, authorities are under pressure to address the lapses in handling repeated threats against individuals' lives and ensuring justice prevails.