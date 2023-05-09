Guwahati: School Student Dies After Being Hit By Army Truck in Maligaon

In a heart wrenching incident, a school student died after being hit by an army vehicle in Guwahati’s Maligaon area during the morning hours of Tuesday. The deceased was on her to the school when the mishap occurred.
The deceased was a student of Maligaon Railway Higher Secondary School and the tragic incident happened while she was crossing road at Maligaon 3 No. gate to go to school.
Meanwhile, the traffic police present at the spot and locals in the area had stopped the army vehicle that hit the minor girl. The people who witnessed the accident demanded proper action against the driver of the vehicle.
Last year, a ragpicker died on spot after being hit by an army truck in Guwahati. The truck, bearing the registration number 12D187489, was moving towards Khanapara from Jalukbari when the terrible accident occurred in Lalmati.
The identity of the deceased not known at the moment, however, it was suspected that the woman was of around 50 years old.
Meanwhile, Basistha Police arrived at the spot and seized the vehicle.
The body of the ragpicker was then sent for post-mortem examination.