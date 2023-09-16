Guwahati News
School Teacher Arrested On Sexual Harassment Charges In Guwahati
The accused man has been identified as one Anil Baruah, a teacher by profession at Tipong High School located in Assam’s Tinsukia district.
Guwahati city police on Friday night arrested a middle–aged man on alleged sexual harassment charges.
According to information received, the man allegedly attempted to sexually harass a woman, following which the latter filed a complaint at Basistha police station. Acting on the complaint, the police swiftly took the accused man in their custody.
Sources informed the woman and the accused man reportedly knew each other, adding that latter was previously arrested on similar charges.
An investigation has been launched to ascertain facts, police said.