Guwahati: School Teachers Roped In For Ambubachi Mela Duty

As Guwahati is gearing up for the Ambubachi Mela at Kamakhya Temple, the Assam Government decided to rope in school teachers of Kamrup (Metropolitan) district for the smooth conduct of the celebration which will be held from June 22 to 26, reports emerged on Wednesday.
In connection to this, the District Inspector of Schools issued a notification on June 12 to provide efficient teachers/manpower for smooth conduct of Ambubachi Mela.
“With reference to the subject cited above, I have the honour to request you for providing 5 nos. of efficient teachers from HS School and 3 nos. of efficient teachers from High School as per enclosed list of schools for smooth conduct of Ambubachi Mela, 2023,” the notification reads.
“The name of teachers with contact number is mandatory to send this Inspectorate on or before 13th June/2023 positively without fail,” it added.
Earlier, Kamrup (M) district administration asked schools of Guwahati not to conduct any examination during Ambubachi Mela which is scheduled to be held from June 22.
Kamrup (M) Deputy Commissioner Pallav Gopal Jha issued the notification asking not to conduct exams during Ambubachi so that the students don’t face any issues in reaching the examination centre.