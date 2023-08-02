School Timings In Kamrup (M) Revised Amid Heat Wave

With the mercury reaching unprecedented heights, all private and government schools coming under the Kamrup Metropolitan district will have their schedules adjusted in response to the ongoing heat wave.
According to an official notification issued by the Office of the District Elementary Education Officer, the school hours have been halved in both state-run and private schools under the Kamrup (M) district.
“As per the instruction received from the District Commissioner, Kamrup metro district in the interest of public wellbeing the normal school timing is again rescheduled due to continuous rise of Mercury level and prevailing scorching heat for both Govt. Provincialised and private schools under Kamrup Metro district w.e.f Thursday, 3 rd Aug ’2023,” the notification stated.
Below are the timings of the schools -
Lower Primary (LP) Schools - 7:30 A.M. to 12:00 Noon
Middle English (ME) Schools - 7:30 A.M. to 12:30 P.M
High Schools/ Higher Secondary Schools - 7:30 A.M. to 01:00 P.M
“Schools are also instructed to conduct the morning assembly inside the classroom or shaded area,” it added.
“This order comes in to force with immediate effect and shall remain remaining in force until 15th Aug, 2023,” it further stated.