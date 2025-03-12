Sword-Wielding Man Storms Guwahati Apartment, Attempts to Forcibly Take Woman

A man allegedly entered the premises of an apartment complex in Guwahati’s Six Mile area late at night while wielding a long sword, much to the terror of the residents

The shocking incident took place at Prince Residency, leaving residents in panic.

The accused, identified as Devajit Kutum, reportedly stormed into the building while fearlessly brandishing the weapon. Eyewitnesses claim that he attempted to forcibly take a young woman with him but was reportedly unsucessful.

Kutum, who is said to be the owner of a lodge, has been accused of creating unrest within the apartment complex. Following the ordeal, residents lodged a complaint at Dispur Police Station.

Further details are awaited.

