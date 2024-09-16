Scuffle Over Ganesh Idol Immersion Turns Brutal in Guwahati; Several Injured

A major scuffle erupted between two parties in the Pani Tanky locality of Guwahati’s Maligaon on Sunday night following the immersion of Ganesh idols.
The violence, which involved sharp machetes, daggers, bricks, sticks, and other weapons, resulted in injuries to 10 to 12 individuals.
The injured were promptly taken to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for treatment.
Pratidin Time has obtained a video showing the injured individuals receiving medical care at GMCH. One person sustained severe injuries and may lose his left eye due to being stabbed in the face.
A woman from the affected colony described the incident: “Some of the youths from our colony went to the Ganesh idol immersion when a few of them recorded video on their mobile phones. After a while, a few of them from the other colony came to our colony and asked the youths why they recorded the video of idols that were damaged during the immersion. They asked the youths of our colony to come with them. Later, they brutally attacked them and opened their clothes and humiliated them asking them to apologize on the knees. The youths of our colony were very depressed on this, thus, a few more of them from our colony went there again to compromise the matter, but the other party allegedly assaulted them with sharp machetes, sticks, and daggers. They also pelted stones and bricks at them.”
The woman also criticized the Maligaon police, stating that they did not seem interested in pursuing the case.