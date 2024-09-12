Assam: Chaos Erupts During Ganesh Immersion in Digboi; Woman Police Officer Attacked

Several controversial youths from Digboi, including the journalist Binod Bagra, have been implicated in an attack on a woman police officer on duty, prompting a strong reaction from Assam police. The incident took place late last night during the immersion of Ganesh idols in Digboi.
Police have arrested Vishal Jaisi and Gopal Rao in connection with the attack, and both have been sent to jail. Journalist Binod Bagra and AOC Labour Union Vice President Nipu Kalita are still at large. A case has been registered under sections 78/351(2)/13/132/126(2)/74/3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the four individuals.
According to reports, the altercation began when Binod Bagra, along with labour union leader Nipu Kalita and two other youths, assaulted on-duty woman police officer Pinki Borah.
Binod Bagra is also accused of instigating the attack on the police officer. A group of youths surrounded Officer Borah and injured her at Bagra's incitement. The situation escalated until additional police personnel arrived and managed to bring it under control, rescuing the officer.
Binod Bagra, a journalist with local Hindi newspapers and news portals, has a history of involvement in blackmailing incidents. Nipu Kalita, the vice-president of the AOC Labour Union—a body recognized by the workers of the Digboi refinery—and a former ABVP leader, is also involved in the dispute.
Earlier, during the immersion of Ganesh idols, the chaotic atmosphere was heightened by loud DJ boxes and high-intensity noise. The woman police officer assigned to manage the situation faced significant challenges from the notorious group involved.
Meanwhile, there is increasing public pressure for the arrest of journalist Binod Bagra and labour leader Nipu Kalita, who have been identified as the primary instigators in this incident.