SEBA Releases Fresh Directives For Officials Handling Question Papers

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) on Friday released instructions for conducting the rescheduled science and language papers in the wake of the controversy over question paper leak.

This comes after the question papers of the General Science and Assamese language were leaked before the exams of Higher Secondary Leaving Certificate (HSLC) in Assam, resulting in SEBA deciding to cancel the exams and reschedule them.

As per the latest instructions from SEBA, the question paper packages will have to be mandatorily received by the station in-charges of the respective police stations.

At the exam centers, the supervisor of the centre will have to open the packages under the surveillance of CCTV cameras, as per SEBA’s latest notification.

Moreover, returning SEBA officials will now have to bring the unused question papers, answer sheets and other documents along with them, the notification added.

It may be noted that the cancelled General Science examination has been rescheduled to be held on March 30, while the exam of all MIL/English (IL) subjects have been rescheduled to be held on April 1.

Earlier this month during the ongoing HSLC Class 10 examinations in Assam, the General Science question paper got leaked resulting in SEBA cancelling the exam. The state government including the education minister Ranoj Pegu came under a lot of criticism from opposition as well as students who complained of harassment.

In the ensuing time, the investigation into the paper leak case was handed to the CID branch of Assam Police. The CID’s investigation led to several arrests in connection with the matter as it unearthed a major nexus spread across the state.

Later on, during the interrogation, one of the prime accused revealed to officials about a possibility of the Assamese language question paper also leaking. This led to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to direct SEBA to call off the exam and reschedule it as well.