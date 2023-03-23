SEBA Controversy: Pegu Hits Back at AASU, says, “We Know What We Need To Do”

Lambasting the All Assam Students Union's (AASU), which has been demanding the safeguarding of the Board of Secondary Education (SEBA) in light of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) paper leak controversy, the state education minister, Ranoj Pegu, on Thursday hits back at the students’ body, urging them to start a protest over reforms towards teachers, students and parents instead of clinging on to SEBA.

This comes after AASU’s recently launched a protest demanding ‘SEBA Bachao Andolan’.

Speaking to the media, Pegu said, “The question of re-establishing SEBA does not arise, however, necessary reforms will be implemented in SEBA in the coming days. We've heard their suggestions, and now we know what we need to do.”

The minister also argued that SEBA cannot be blamed for the HSLC 2023 paper leak incidents.

“It was the teachers who leaked the papers, while, a few of the students bought them. There were guardians/parents who also gave money to their children to buy those question papers. Thus, there is an immediate need of transformation of teachers, students and parents, not SEBA,” added Ranoj Pegu.

Stating about bringing implementation in SEBA, the minister said, “From next year onwards, centre in-charge will not be given the responsibility of carrying the question papers, as they were involved in leaking the HSLC question papers this year. A decision on this will be made after an assessment and discussion.”

Meanwhile, on being questioned about the rumours of HS Chemistry paper leak news incident, Ranoj Pegu claimed the reports to be fake and baseless.

“Chemistry question paper of secondary examination was not leaked. That has already been found in the investigation. Moreover, Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, (AHSEC) has already released an official notice on the paper leak incident to be fake,” Pegu added further.

Earlier, the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) chief advisor Dr Samujjal Bhattacharya last Monday said that the entire Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) should be dissolved and reconstituted in light of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) paper leak controversy.

While reacting on the present situation of the board, he said, “SEBA needs to be reconstituted with prominent educators, citizens and technical experts.”

“It is necessary to empower the board of directors while making education-related decisions,” he said.

The chief advisor further said, “The board should be freed from any kind of political interference.”

It may also be mentioned that the students’ body on March 13, had demanded a proper CBI inquiry into the matter of cancellation of exams after the general science paper leak in HSLC examination.

AASU along with several other organizations at a press conference had lambasted Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu for the cancellation of exams after the general science paper leak in the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination.