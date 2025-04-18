STF Foils Major Drug Smuggling Bid, Seizes ₹70 Crore Worth of Narcotics in Amingaon

In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police on Thursday seized a massive consignment of narcotics worth ₹70 crore in the Amingaon area.

Acting on two separate intelligence inputs regarding the movement of narcotics from a neighbouring state to the mainland, the STF recovered 2,70,000 Ya Ba tablets and 40 soap boxes of heroin weighing 520 grams from two separate vehicles.

The operation was led by STF Chief Parthasarathi Mahanta and assisted by Additional SP (STF) Kalyan Pathak. Two couriers involved in transporting the contraband have been apprehended and are currently under interrogation.

The seized drugs were reportedly being transported to supply points in mainland India, where their estimated street value is around ₹70 crore. Further investigations are underway to trace the full network involved in the trafficking route.

