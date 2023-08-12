Security Beefed Up at Guwahati Railway Station Ahead of I-Day

Ahead of the 77th Independence Day celebrations, security measures have been beefed up at Guwahati Railway Station to ensure that no major law and order situation arises before or during the celebrations.
According to reports, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has increased the surveillance by conducting surprise checks at platforms, passengers, and railway tracks along with using sniffer dog squads.
The RPF personnel are closely monitoring all security measures and additional security personnel have been deployed in and around the railway station premises to avoid any untoward law and order situation.
Furthermore, the North East Frontier Railway (NFR) has tightened the security measures at the other railway stations of the region along with Guwahati Railway Station.
Assam along with the rest of the country is all set to celebrate the 76 years of independence on August 15 this year.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist tricolor flag on this day from the historic Red Fort in Delhi and will address the nation afterwards.