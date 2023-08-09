Assam DGP Holds Discussions with SPs on Security Measures Ahead of I-Day

Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh on Wednesday held discussions with superintendents of police (SPs) of districts of Upper Assam.
According to information, discussions were held regarding law and order situation and militant activities in areas across Upper Assam. The crucial closed-door meeting was held in Tinsukia.
Speaking about the meeting, GP Singh said that SPs have been directed to keep strict vigilance regarding security measures across the state.
DGP Singh said, “All members of unified groups were present in the meeting that took place today. SPs of all districts from Lakhimpur to Golaghat were present in the meeting. Discussions took place on the present situation of the state and SPs, CRPF, Assam Rifles, Army officers who were present in the meeting have been asked to keep strict vigil across the state.”
“ULFA-I carries out many untoward activities during Republic Day or Independence Day celebrations in Assam. In this regard, the security forces have been alerted and asked to conduct extensive operations in various areas,” GP Singh further said.
Speaking about youths who joined ULFA-I, GP Singh said that they want to return back to the mainstream as they are facing many obstacles in camps.