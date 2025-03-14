Security Tightened in Guwahati Ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s Visit

Ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Assam, security operations are underway in Guwahati. Police have launched extensive search operations, including bomb detection efforts.

As part of these measures, security personnel conducted searches at various locations, including National Highway 37. A heavy deployment of police and bomb disposal squads was observed along the Khanapara-Jalukbari route throughout the day.

Meanwhile, senior police officials have directed the officers assigned to the Home Minister’s security detail to execute their responsibilities with the utmost precision. Over a hundred police personnel designated for duty during Shah’s visit have been instructed to ensure seamless security arrangements.

