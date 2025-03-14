Amit Shah to Visit Assam, Attend ABSU Conference and Inaugurate Police Academy

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to visit Assam on March 14 for a series of key engagements, including attending the Annual Conference of the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) and inaugurating the upgraded Lachit Barphukan Police Academy in Dergaon.

Advertisment

Shah will arrive in Jorhat on Friday, where he will inaugurate the police academy, a major initiative aimed at strengthening Assam’s law enforcement infrastructure. His itinerary also includes reviewing the implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita with the Chief Ministers of the Northeastern states during a session in Guwahati on March 16, as confirmed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

On March 15, Shah will briefly travel to Mizoram before returning to Assam for further engagements. A key highlight of his visit will be attending the final session of the 57th ABSU Annual Conference in Kokrajhar on March 16. The event, running from March 13-16, is dedicated to Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma, a revered figure in Bodo history.

The conference will bring together policymakers, educators, and community leaders to discuss education, youth development, and the region’s long-term progress. It will also feature cultural and sporting events, literary contests, and an exhibition-cum-book fair showcasing the rich heritage of the Bodo community. Special venues dedicated to influential Bodo personalities will also be inaugurated.

Shah’s visit is expected to reinforce the Centre’s focus on the Northeast while addressing key developmental and security concerns.

Also Read: Manipur Overlooked? Shah’s Assam & Mizoram Visit Sparks Questions