Senior Advocate Upamanyu Hazarika Highlights Politics Over CAA

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati today, the senior advocate said, "The riveting challenge to Bangladeshis to pack their bags and be ready to leave Assam by then Prime Ministerial candidate Shri Narendra Modi in the run up to the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, defined and shaped the political discourse for that and subsequent elections. The failure of NRC, promulgation of CAA, in this election now sees a reverse trend with all parties competing for the migrant Muslim vote in Assam. If Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, solicits support of the migrant Muslim votes, advises them to ‘indigenise’ themselves by adopting local customs and habits. The other opposition parties remind the migrant Muslims about the abuses heaped on them by Shri Sarma earlier and that their primary enemy is the BJP. On the other hand, by promulgating CAA, the Bangladeshi Hindu vote is being attracted to."