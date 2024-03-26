Assam Musician Manas Robin Challenges Zubeen's Stance on CAA

“If I claim I oppose 'CAA' or make an outline on Facebook about my position on CAA. Is my or your obligation over? CAA is now a law. The said law was passed by the government. Opposing the CAA also entails opposing the government. Supporting the government while opposing the CAA is nothing more than opportunism and anti-casteism on my part or on yours. Clarify your position within the timeframe. Otherwise, history will not forgive anyone." Said Manas Robin in his post.