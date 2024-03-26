Assam Musician Manas Robin Challenges Zubeen's Stance on CAA

Popular Assamese musician, lyrist, singer Manas Robin launched a scathing attack on Assam’s heartthrob Zubeen Garg after the latter reiterated his steadfast opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), making his stance abundantly clear in a recent statement shared via his social media platform.
In a recent statement shared on his Facebook page, Robin questioned the efficacy of merely expressing dissent on platforms like Facebook, asserting that opposing the CAA effectively means opposing the government. He urged Garg to clarify his position promptly, warning that history would not forgive those who remain ambiguous.
“If I claim I oppose 'CAA' or make an outline on Facebook about my position on CAA. Is my or your obligation over? CAA is now a law. The said law was passed by the government. Opposing the CAA also entails opposing the government. Supporting the government while opposing the CAA is nothing more than opportunism and anti-casteism on my part or on yours. Clarify your position within the timeframe. Otherwise, history will not forgive anyone." Said Manas Robin in his post.
Zubeen Garg, a prominent figure in the movement against the controversial law, reiterated his staunch opposition to the CAA since its inception in 2017. Addressing concerns raised about his stance, Garg emphasized his non-political stance and reiterated his commitment to opposing the CAA, regardless of political affiliations or societal pressures.
During a press conference at the Dispur Press Club, Garg publicly addressed the CAA issue, reaffirming his unwavering stance against the law. Through a statement titled "কা'ৰ বিষয়ে মোৰ ক'বলগীয়া" (My Statement on CAA), he denounced the law as "useless" and pledged to continue protesting against it through various platforms, including stage performances and social media.
Reflecting on Assam's historical struggles, Garg recalled past agitations and sacrifices, vowing to prevent further loss of life, particularly among the youth. He emphasized the importance of peaceful protests against the CAA, drawing attention to the enduring significance of Assam's heritage of resistance.