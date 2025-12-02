Senior Citizens Serve Talent and Tradition at Culinary Event in Guwahati

In a heartwarming celebration of skill and community, a group of enthusiastic senior citizens participated in a cookery contest today at DeKAV, R.G. Baruah Road.

The event, aimed at promoting self-healthy cooking, improving motor skills, and preventing social isolation, also highlighted the importance of selecting quality organic food, which can be grown in home kitchen gardens.

Organised by Dr Siddhartha Foundation, a Non-Government Organisation dedicated to the welfare of elderly citizens since 2018, the contest featured two categories:

Silver Surfers and Mon Jai. Contestants ranged in age from 60 to 85 years. The Mon Jai category was exclusively for the women of Mother’s Old Age Home, who showcased their culinary prowess with traditional dishes such as Mogumahor Bor and Begenna with raw peanuts.

The aroma of healthy dishes filled the room, with participants preparing snacks such as dal and soybean cakes, healthy dahi wadas, cheese nimkis, and idlis with chutney.

The first prize was awarded to Musfiqur Rahman for his dry fruit ladoo and Saroo Talukdar from Mother’s Old Age Home for her dishes featuring dry fish, kosu, and bilahi.

The contest was graced by prominent dignitaries, including Dr Rathindra Bhuyan (Retd. Director, DHS), Dr A.K. Bhattacharyya (Senior Cardiologist), Chef Atul Lahkar, and Mrs Jyoti Das.

The event forms part of a broader initiative promoting healthy ageing through balanced diets, exercise, and mental well-being among seniors.

