Assam: 2 Public Servants At Lumding BDO Office Trapped In Bribery Case

The directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption in Assam on Wednesday arrested two government servants from the office of the Block Development Officer (BDO) of Lumding development block, Udali in the Hojai district, in a bribery case.
According to the anti-corruption vigilance body, they received a complaint alleging accredited engineer Prabhat Kalita at the Lumding BDO office of demanding Rs 1,50,000 as a bribe to process and release pending bills of the complainant.
After the complainant approached the anti-corruption agency, a trap was laid today at the office premises and the two government officials were caught.
A statement from the directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption mentioned that Suraj Bora, a computer operator was caught red-handed accepting Rs 10,000 as part of the demanded bribe from the complainant on behalf of Prabhat Kalita.
The bribe money was recovered from his possession and seized in presence of independent witnesses, the statement added.
Meanwhile, Prabhat Kalita was apprehended for demanding the bribe and accepting it through Suraj Bora, his accomplice in the crime. Both were arrested after there was sufficient evidence against them.
A case was registered in ACB Police Station vide ACB PS Case No 101/2023 under section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, the statement further mentioned, adding that the necessary legal follow up action has been initiated.