Senior Video Journalist Purnananda Sarma Dies at 51

According to his representatives, Purnananda Sarma has been suffering from an incurable disease for a long time.
Senior Video Journalist of a leading private satellite channel in Assam Purnananda Sarma aka Dhanmoni passed away on Sunday morning at Narayana Superspeciality Hospital in Guwahati. He was 51.

According to his representatives, he has been suffering from an incurable disease for a long time.

Purnananda Sarma, who started his career with UB PHOTOS, later worked as a photojournalist in 'Amar Asom’ newspaper.

Sarma then joined the private satellite channel and worked as a video journalist until his untimely demise.

It may be mentioned that Purnananda Sarma was an accomplished video journalist. The untimely demise of Purnananda Sarma, who has a long-standing experience in journalism, has sent shock waves across the media fraternity in Assam.

Meanwhile, the Guwahati press club bids adieu to the senior journalist at its premises on Sunday evening.

His last rites were completed at Nabagraha crematorium in Guwahati’s Silpukhuri locality.

