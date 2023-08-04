Hatigaon Murder Case: One More Detained In Barpeta

Assam police have detained one more individual in connection with the murder of a retired engineer that occurred in Guwahati’s Hatigaon locality recently.
The detainee, identified as Abu Sattar, was apprehended from Mandi village in Barpeta district. He was taken into custody for questioning.
Earlier yesterday, Guwahati Commissioner of Police Diganta Barah had informed that the fifth accused in the case was yet to be caught.
“He is the person behind all the planning. We have identified him as a relative of the victim Javed Ali Ahmed,” the top cop said.
It is however unclear if the latest detainee is the actual mastermind behind the murder, as informed by Barah.
So far, four persons have been arrested by the police in connection to the murder. The arrestees have been identified as - Darog Ali, Mahibul Islam, and Nur Mohammad alias Hasu – all of whom were nabbed at Baghbor area of Barpeta district.
Another individual, namely 'Boga', was nabbed from Tetelirtal area in the district.
According to sources, the police initially arrested Darog Ali based on credible information. Upon questioning, he revealed the names of three more persons, leading to their arrests.
The case pertains to the murder of one Javed Ali Ahmed, a retired engineer, at Friends Path in Guwahati’s Hatigaon locality. He was ambushed and murdered while he was on his way to the mosque in the early hours of July 27, 2023.
The shocking attack took place just 100 meters away from Haitgaon Police Station, leaving the local community in disbelief.
Sources said that Ahmed was battered with an iron rod, resulting in his death. The rod was also found at the crime scene.
Despite the proximity of the Haitgaon Police Station, the attackers managed to execute the assault swiftly and fled the scene before any immediate intervention could be made. The police were alerted promptly after the incident, and a team rushed to the site to commence an investigation.
Moreover, a CCTV footage that was acquired shows two men following the victim through the lane where the attack took place. It was presumed that the men in the footage were the suspected murderers.