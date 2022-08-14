Assam’s Top Cops To Receive Prestigious Police Medals on I-Day

India will honour 1,082 police personnel for their distinguished service and bravery for the country on the occasion of 75th Independence Day. The awards are divided into three categories which include Police Medal for Gallantry, President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

Eight Assam police personnel will be conferred with Police Medal for Gallantry on the occasion of 75th Independence Day.

The top cops nominated for the honour are, John Das (SDPO), Jitumoni Deka (SI), Bitupan Chutia (SI), Achyut Nath (SI), Sambhu Ronghang (LNK), Hondor Sing Tokbi (CT), Greatson Marak (CT) and Sambor Rongpi (CT).

Moreover, Himangshu Das (Asstt. Commissioner of Police, Guwahati), will be conferred with the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service.

In addition, 14 Assam Police personnel will be awarded with the Police Medal for the Meritorious Service. They are, Diganta Kumar Choudhury (Deputy Commissioner Of Police), Biraj Das (Superintendent Of Police), Amrit Chandra Kalita (Dy Sp), Ashim Borah (Inspector), Jayanta Kumar Barman (Inspector), Debendra Nath Das (Asstt. Sub Inspector), Purna Chandra Das (Lance Naik), Kamal Chetry (Lance Naik), Khargeswar Nath (Lance Naik), Dipak Bhuyan (Lance Naik), Dandadhar Brahma (Constable), Ranjit Sarmah (Constable), . Junmoni Kurmi (Constable), And Dipali Gogol (Woman Constable).

This year India is going to celebrate its 75th Independence Day. A campaign ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ was initiated under the aegis of Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav wherein all government offices, houses, are urged to unfurl then tricolor flag which has already started from August 13.