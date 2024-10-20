Seven Sense Communication Secures PR Mandate for 9th BVFF

Seven Sense Communication, a prominent PR agency based in Guwahati, has been entrusted with the Public Relations and Media Management mandate for the 9th edition of the Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival (BVFF). The festival is set to take place from December 5th to December 8th, 2024, at the Jyoti Chitraban Film Studio in Kahilipara, Guwahati.
This year's festival has received an impressive 220 film entries, showcasing a vibrant selection across competitive and non-competitive sections. The event will feature various categories, including feature films, documentaries, and short films, as well as a diverse array of cinematic works in the non-competitive category that deserve recognition. Both categories aim to inspire and engage audiences while encouraging meaningful discussions within the filmmaking community.
On this significant occasion, Subhankar Banerjee, founder and director of Seven Sense Communication, expressed his enthusiasm: “Handling Public Relations and Media for the 9th edition of BVFF is an honor. We are really excited about it. I extend my heartfelt thanks to the Festival Director, Tanushree Hazarika, for this opportunity.”
This year’s festival will continue its tradition of fostering a supportive community for filmmakers, cinephiles, and industry professionals. It aims to provide a platform for connection, collaboration, and inspiration. The 9th edition of BVFF promises to be an unmissable event for film enthusiasts and creators alike.
The previous edition of BVFF showcased remarkable Indian cinema, featuring numerous filmmakers who captivated audiences with their work. Highlights included award-winning films, interactive Q&A sessions with filmmakers, and panel discussions led by industry experts, focusing on trends and opportunities in regional filmmaking.
The Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival has emerged as a cherished celebration of cinematic artistry in the region, consistently attracting exceptional talent, compelling stories, and enthusiastic audience engagement. For more information, visit Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival.