Guwahati News

Several Fined In Late Night Drive Against Traffic Violators In Guwahati

Forces are being stationed across the city in order to bring down cases of accidents leading up to the Puja.
Authorities in Guwahati carried out drives against traffic violations | REPRESENTATIVE
Authorities in Guwahati carried out drives against traffic violations | REPRESENTATIVE
Pratidin Time

The transport department conducted an operation against drunk driving in Guwahati in the intervening night between Saturday and Sunday.

Officials informed that the operation was carried out against rash driving, driving under the influence of alcohol and other traffic rule violators in the capital city.

Several vehicles were stopped and checked during which fines were levied on those who were found in violation of rules, they added.

A senior official said that authorities will get stricter against traffic violators ahead of Durga Puja in the coming month.

Forces are being stationed across the city in order to bring down cases of accidents leading up to the Puja.

Also Read
Droupadi Murmu to Lay Foundation of Digital Museum in Tripura on October 15
Guwahati
Assam Transport Department
traffic violations
Drive

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com