Several Injured in Major Road Accident in Guwahati’s Kahilipara

Several persons were injured after a major road accident took place in Guwahati’s Kahilipara area on Monday.
As per initial reports, the accident took place as a city bus lost control and entered the premises of the Axom Sarva Siksha Abhijan Mission offices in Kahilipara. The bus also reportedly collided with another vehicle.
As per sources, two persons have been grievously injured in the incident. They were immediately rushed to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).
According to information received, several other people sustained injuries in the incident, while two of them have been seriously injured.
The city bus bears registration number AS 01 HC 6049.