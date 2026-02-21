Shalmali Kholgade At Attitude 2026 Of Assam Downtown University

Assam down town University Singer Shalmali Kholgade set the stage ablaze with a power-packed live performance at Assam down town University, leaving the audience spellbound with her electrifying presence and soulful vocals.

Advertisment

The celebrated playback singer mesmerised the crowd with her dynamic performance, effortlessly blending high-energy numbers with melodious renditions. Students and music lovers gathered in large numbers, creating an atmosphere charged with excitement and enthusiasm.

One of the most unforgettable moments of the evening was her heartfelt tribute to musical icon Zubeen Garg. She paid homage by performing his iconic song Mayabini, a gesture that deeply resonated with the audience. The crowd responded with thunderous applause, singing along in unison and celebrating the musical legacy of the beloved Assamese star.

The energy throughout the event was electric, with the audience dancing away to glory and soaking in every beat of the performance. The evening turned into a grand musical celebration, marked by vibrant participation, roaring cheers, and unforgettable memories.

The event at Assam Down Town University stands as a true validation of the institution’s vibrant cultural spirit and its commitment to bringing world-class talent to its campus. Shalmali Kholgade’s performance will undoubtedly be remembered as a highlight of the university’s cultural event Attitude 2026.