Shocking: Elderly Man Looted Inside Running Bus In Guwahati

In a sensational incident, a Guwahati citizen was robbed by a gang of four to five suspects in a running bus, reports on Wednesday claimed.
Initial reports stated that the elderly victim, identified as Uttam Kumar Bhattacharya and a resident of Rukminigaon, was on his way back home when he was looted inside a running bus.
The victim mentioned that he had boarded the bus numbered AS 01 GC 9900 at the Last Gate bus stop and was traveling from Six Mile towards Khanapara. A group of four or five men then boarded the bus dressed in plain clothes, so as to not arise suspicion.
After a while, the men surrounded and closed in on the victim taking advantage of the crowd inside the bus. The victim said that the men then deboarded at the next stoppage after which he realised that his bag was missing.
According to the victim of the robbery, the bag contained Rs 50,000 in cash. He said that he was returning home after visiting a government office related to his holding number when the incident took place.