Shocking Video Shows Elderly Woman Mercilessly Assaulted In Guwahati

In a disturbing incident that unfolded on Saturday morning in Guwahati's Khanapara area, a man unleashed a savage assault on an elderly woman in the middle of the road in broad daylight.
The horrifying scene, caught on a viral video, shows the assailant mercilessly beating the woman, gripping her hair, and dragging her while hurling abuses.
The motive behind this brutal attack remains a mystery at the time of filing this report.
As the disturbing episode played out, shocked bystanders could be seen watching helplessly, their faces reflecting a mix of horror and disbelief.
The video is now spreading like wildfire on social media, sparking widespread outrage.
The Guwahati police acted swiftly and apprehended the malefactor in record time. The accused individual has been identified as Arup Sharma.
More details awaited.