Woman Fatally Punches Husband For Refusing Dubai Trip For Her Birthday

In a dramatic turn of events, a 36-year-old man met an unexpected demise when his refusal to jet off to Dubai for his wife's birthday celebration led to a fatal punch on the nose.
This shocking incident took place in the lap of luxury, within the confines of the couple's posh apartment in Pune's Wanavdi area.
The victim, Nikhil Khanna, a businessman with a penchant for saying 'no,' had entered into a love-filled matrimony with Renuka six years prior. Trouble brewed when Nikhil's birthday offerings failed to meet Renuka's expectations—no Dubai extravaganza, no opulent gifts.
To add to the marital turbulence, Nikhil's reluctance to join the festivity bandwagon in Delhi for some relatives' birthdays threw fuel on the fiery disagreement.
According to a senior officer from the Wanavdi Police station, the climax of this domestic drama unfolded on a fateful Friday afternoon. In the heated spat, Renuka unleashed a punch of epic proportions, shattering Nikhil's nose and teeth.
He quickly succumbed to unconsciousness amidst a pool of his own blood.
As the sun set on this tragic tableau, the long arm of the law swiftly intervened. The police, armed with the weight of IPC Section 302, promptly apprehended Renuka, pushing this tale of marital discord into a criminal investigation.